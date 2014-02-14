Al Roker Just Destroyed Bill De Blasio On Twitter

Brett LoGiurato

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Al Roker are feuding over the city’s decision to not close public schools today because of the brutal snowstorm.

Roker fired the first shot early Thursday morning:

He went on:


And then fired off a dagger:

Asked about Roker’s tweets and comments at a press conference Thursday, de Blasio said, “It’s a different thing to run a city than to give weather on TV.” Roker’s response:

De Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina reiterated at the press conference today that the decision on school closures comes down to several different factors. One of them is the fact that, if school is canceled, many city children don’t eat one or two meals that day.

“We hear from a lot of parents who get frustrated that we might close school,” de Blasio said.

