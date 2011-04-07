Al Queda Smells Blood In Yemen, And The World Should Be Worried

Photo: Courtesy of The Yemen Embassy in D.C.

The unrest in Yemen is giving the terrorist cell a fresh opening. Bruce Riedel on al Qaeda’s adaptive strength—and why the world should worry.As President Ali Abdullah Saleh steadily loses support at home and abroad—including in Washington and Riyadh—al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula seems increasingly poised to be a major winner in Yemen. The AQAP threat to American cities and to the other states in the peninsula is going to increase as al Qaeda adapts to the new environment in the Muslim world.



Read the full article at The Daily Beast >

