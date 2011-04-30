Three Alleged Al-Qaida Operatives Arrested In Germany Accused Of Planning Public Transport Attack

Three alleged Al-Qaida operatives have been arrested in Germany after a months long investigation involving the CIA and Moroccan Secret Service, according to Der Spiegel.



According to German authorities, the three were in the process of obtaining chemicals required to build a bomb, with the intention of striking Germany’s public transportation system. Large amounts of explosive materials were seized, but the trio had not yet begun the process of creating the bomb.

German authorities claim a specific target had not yet been chosen. The group are being called the “Dusseldorf Cell.”

All Moroccan, the three suspects have German passports and are believed to be part of a larger terrorist group operating within Europe.

