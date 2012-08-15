Al Qaeda's Suicide Bomber Want Ad Is As Bizarre As It Is Unsettling

Photo: Laurel Fan via Flickr

With the number of suicide bombings pulled off by Al Qaeda it would sem they have an unlimited supply of volunteers, but apparently that’s not the case.The Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth reports the global terror group has resorted to online classifieds to find new recruits to pull off the ultimate attacks.



The ad was apparently posted to a restricted forum known to be frequented by radical Islamists and offered simply a position totled “Suicide Bomber.”

The position was listed in Arabic, the location as “global” and offered a jihadist workshop to those with “mental maturity, physical fitness, dedication, obedience and the tenacity to see the mission through.”

With several email addresses known to belong to Al Qaeda frontmen operating in the Arabian Peninsula, Yedioth Ahronoth says the ad also asked for a resume, listing age, health, languages, available passports, and oddly — “previous experience.”

From ynetnews.com:

According to the report, the advertisement read like an ode to suicide attacks: “The individual concept of Jihad, which is advocated by Jihad leaders, is becoming common knowledge. From now on, one man can carry out an entire jihad.” The pitch goes on to explain that lone Jihadists have better chances of success and lesser chances of getting caught.

The ad also refers interested candidates to a video offering more details on lone-gunman style attacks, titled “You alone are responsible for yourself.”However, the job is not meant for everyone: Those with authority issues need not apply, as all potential suicide bombers will be subjected to the supervision of a military council, which will oversee their rigorous training; as well as decide on their intended target.

The ad is said to have additionally said each “Jihad Warrior” will be supplied with all the information required for their mission, and listed targets in order of priority: The U.S., Israel, France, Britain, and “heretics'” living on Muslim soil.

