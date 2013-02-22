Al Qaeda's 22 Tips For Avoiding Drone Detection

Photo: USAF
Local Timbuktu mat-seller Leitny Cisse al-Djoumat couldn’t hide his shock at the sheer amount of mats these strange fellows bought.”It’s the first time someone has bought such a large amount,” al-Djoumat told the Associated Press. “They didn’t explain why they wanted so many.”
Well, AP reporters later figured it all out when they found a xeroxed copy of 22 tips to avoid drone detection.
We’ve put together the list, which serves as critical intel al-Qaeda in Mali.
(The items have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Place a group of skilled snipers to hunt the drone, especially the reconnaissance ones because they fly low, about six kilometers or less.
Jam and confuse electronic communication using the ordinary water-lifting dynamo fitted with a 30-meter copper pole.
Discover the presence of a drone through well-placed reconnaissance networks and warn all the formations to halt any movement in the area.
It is possible to know the intention and the mission of the drone by using the Russian made 'sky grabber' device to infiltrate the drone's waves and the frequencies. The device is available in the market for $2,595 and the one who operates it should be a computer know-how.
Confuse electronic communication using old equipment and keep them 24-hour running because of their strong frequencies. Attract the electronic waves devices similar to that the way the Yugoslav army used the microwave (oven) in attracting and confusing the NATO missiles fitted with electromagnetic searching devices.
Use underground shelters because the missiles fired by these planes are usually of the fragmented anti-personnel and not anti-buildings type.
Form fake gatherings such as using dolls and statues to be placed outside false ditches to mislead the enemy.
When discovering that a drone is after a car, leave the car immediately and everyone should go in different direction because the planes are unable to get after everyone.
Use natural barricades like forests and caves when there is an urgent need for training or gathering.
As for the leaders or those sought after, they should not use communications equipment because the enemy usually keeps a voice tag through which they can identify the speaking person and then locate him.
