Al Qaeda's 22 Tips For Avoiding Drone Detection

Local Timbuktu mat-seller Leitny Cisse al-Djoumat couldn’t hide his shock at the sheer amount of mats these strange fellows bought.”It’s the first time someone has bought such a large amount,” al-Djoumat told the Associated Press. “They didn’t explain why they wanted so many.”

Well, AP reporters later figured it all out when they found a xeroxed copy of 22 tips to avoid drone detection.

We’ve put together the list, which serves as critical intel al-Qaeda in Mali.

(The items have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Spread the reflective pieces of glass on a car or on the roof of the building.

Place a group of skilled snipers to hunt the drone, especially the reconnaissance ones because they fly low, about six kilometers or less.

Jam and confuse electronic communication using the ordinary water-lifting dynamo fitted with a 30-meter copper pole.

Avoid gathering in open areas and in urgent cases, use building of multiple doors or exits.

Disembark from vehicles and keep away from them especially when being chased or during combat.

Use general confusion methods and don't use permanent headquarters.

Discover the presence of a drone through well-placed reconnaissance networks and warn all the formations to halt any movement in the area.

Hide from being directly or indirectly spotted, especially at night.

It is possible to know the intention and the mission of the drone by using the Russian made 'sky grabber' device to infiltrate the drone's waves and the frequencies. The device is available in the market for $2,595 and the one who operates it should be a computer know-how.

Hide under thick trees because they are the best cover against the planes.

In frequently targeted areas, use smoke as cover by burning tires.

Stay in places unlit by the sun such as the shadows of the buildings or the trees.

Maintain complete silence of all wireless contacts.

Confuse electronic communication using old equipment and keep them 24-hour running because of their strong frequencies. Attract the electronic waves devices similar to that the way the Yugoslav army used the microwave (oven) in attracting and confusing the NATO missiles fitted with electromagnetic searching devices.

Deceive the drone by entering places of multiple entrances and exits.

Use underground shelters because the missiles fired by these planes are usually of the fragmented anti-personnel and not anti-buildings type.

Form anti-spies groups to look for spies and agents.

Form fake gatherings such as using dolls and statues to be placed outside false ditches to mislead the enemy.

When discovering that a drone is after a car, leave the car immediately and everyone should go in different direction because the planes are unable to get after everyone.

Use natural barricades like forests and caves when there is an urgent need for training or gathering.

As for the leaders or those sought after, they should not use communications equipment because the enemy usually keeps a voice tag through which they can identify the speaking person and then locate him.

Now that you've seen how Al Qaeda tries to avoid the grave ...

