Report: Al Qaeda Smuggling Weapons Out Of Libya

Reuters reports terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda, are smuggling weapons out of Libya, as that country’s civil war continues.”Extremists in the Sahel region have taken advantage of the conflict in Libya to get arms,” Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini told reporters during a visit to Algeria today.



Frattini reportedly said Al Qaeda affiliates are bringing the weapons through Algeria to its base in the Sahara.

