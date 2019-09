NBC just reported news about planned terrorist attacks on Wall Street execs that have been identified by the FBI.



Al Qaeda in Yemen is said to have mentioned Wall Street figures in discovered documents. The FBI warns they may be planning bomb or anthrax attacks.

The Feds are working with Wall Street mailrooms and the NYPD to prevent the attack.

