Al Qaeda Leaders Fail To Show Confidence In Their New Leader

New Al Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahir

Photo: AFP/Getty Images/GlobalPost.com

There is a puzzling silence in the global jihad that may portend a lack of confidence in al Qaeda’s new leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

It’s been several weeks now since Al Qaeda’s core leadership in Pakistan and Afghanistan announced that the Egyptian doctor and longtime second-in-command Zawahiri is the new emir of the terror gang. Individual Qaeda figures have come out and praised the choice.But only one of Al Qaeda’s regional affiliates or franchises has publicly hailed it. Only the Shabaab al Mujahedin in Somalia has publicly signed on as a group to the decision to make Zawahiri the new No. 1.



Continue reading at The Daily Beast. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.