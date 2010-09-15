Al Qaeda Just Blew Up A Gas Pipeline In Yemen

UPDATE: YEMEN LNG posted on its website earlier that production has continued, despite the terrorist attacks.



PREVIOUSLY: Suspected Al Qaeda militants blew up a gas pipeline in Yemen, reports Xinhua:

The gas pipeline was from Yemeni Marib province to Shabwa province via the Belhaf port terminal, near where the blast took place, officials of the Yemen Gas Co. said.

The provincial police official in Belhaf said the explosion caused a huge fire and smoke, while the pipeline was badly damaged and the LNG supply was cut off.

