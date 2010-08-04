Al Qaeda-Linked Group Takes Credit For Japanese Tanker Explosion, Not Just An "Earthquake"

Perhaps today’s reported assassination attempt was just a pro-Ahmedinejad firecracker, but was last week’s tanker explosion in the Persian Gulf really just an earthquake?



Probably not.

An Al-Qaeda-linked group, the Brigades of Abdullah Azzam, took credit for the attack on jihadist websites this morning. The statement mocks “earthquake” claims, saying the attack was meant to threaten global oil supplies.

(AP) The militant statement identified the purported bomber as Ayyub al-Tishan and carried his picture, showing him dressed in a white Arab robe and head-cover and pointing to a photograph of a tanker on a laptop. It said the bomber was a “martyr” — meaning he had died in the attack. It also said it had delayed the announcement until several group members who were involved in the operation “returned safely to base.”

The statement claimed the attack meant to “weaken the international blasphemous system that plundered the wealth of the Muslims” and mocked officials who had said the tanker may have been damaged from an earthquake, describing those remarks as an effort by authorities to conceal the nature of the attack because of the effect it could have on oil prices and world economy.

In short, it’s fair to say the region is not as stable as Iran claims. Unfortunately, the Straits of Hormuz remain a critical global oil chokepoint.

Check out 10 emerging stories you must watch right now –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.