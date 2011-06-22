40 Al Qaeda Militants Escape From Jail In Yemen

Photo: Courtesy of Al-Jazeera

Al Qaeda militants attacked a jail in southern Yemen and freed 40 of their members, including convicted terrorists, officials tell the AP.This is the same region of Yemen where Al Qaeda is said to have taken oven entire towns.



In the past, however, stories of rampant terrorists were described by some as a hoax by the Saleh regime to scare up support from the international community. Now with Saleh out of the country, it seems likely that Al Qaeda really is dominating half of the country.

Meanwhile the head of Yemen’s most powerful tribal confederation warned in a letter to the Saudi King that Saleh’s return would lead to civil war.

It’s not clear whether Saleh will return. The country could be screwed either way.

