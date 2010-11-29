Al Qaeda Is Trying To Recruit American Muslims With Savvy New Online Magazine

Al Qaeda is attempting to ‘inspire’ American Muslims to “kill their neighbours.” The WSJ has a rather alarming article — co-authored by Judith Miller — profiling ‘Inspire’, an “edgy new online magazine” lauched by Al Qaeda, which is specifically “calculated to appeal to American Muslims who grew up on glossy magazines like Details and GQ.”



The accompanying editorial package offers a canny blend of photos, feature stories, insider details, snappy news bits and verse-quoting theological justifications for terrorist attacks, all of it calculated to appeal to American Muslims who grew up on glossy magazines like Details and GQ. It is also notable for its collegiate sense of humour, which includes a mention of the fact that the plotters dropped a copy of Charles Dickens’s “Great Expectations” into one of the bomb packages—a detail illustrated by a close-up of the novel’s paperback edition.

This so-called “collegiate sense of humour” was on display in a piece detailing “Operation Hemorrhage,” the name Inspire has given to the recent terrorist attempt to bomb cargo plane — a plan which cost the terrorists less than $5000 dollars while America is spending billions on security and patdowns. “The terrorists are mocking us,” said Eliot Spitzer after hearing about the piece. They are also being encouraged to arm themselves.

The most unnerving pages of the magazine for an American reader are those devoted to advice to the aspiring suburban jihadist, who is encouraged to attach large, sharp blades to the front of a pick-up truck “to mow down as many people as possible in a crowd” and to use other gruesome homemade devices to act upon fantasies of violent martyrdom.

Perhaps it goes without saying that ‘Inspire’ is also confirming security experts fears that America’s biggest security threat will “homegrown radicalization.” A theory further evidenced by this year’s attempted Times Sq. bombing and this week’s attempt to blow-up a Portland, Oregon tree-lighting ceremony by a 19 year-old, Somali-born naturalized citizen.

