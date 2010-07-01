Scary: Al Qaeda Is Launching An English-Language Magazine For Terrorists

So the good news is, a new magazine launch is getting underway. The (very) bad news is, it’s being launched by an Al Qaeda group.



Yes, The Daily Beast’s Lloyd Grove reports that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is “about to release its first English-language magazine … a Web-based journal of propaganda aimed at inciting violent acts among would-be terrorists living in the United States, Great Britain, Australia, and other Western countries.”

It’s called Inspire. Sounds pretty harmless, right? That is until you peruse the cover lines (see right), which include, “May Our Souls Be Sacrificed For You!” and the rhymey, “Make A Bomb In The Kitchen Of Your mum.”

So who is the publisher behind this ominous editorial endeavour?

From The Daily Beast:

It’s apparently the project of New Mexico-born jihadist Anwar al-Awlaki, a Yemen-based former imam who is said to have “inspired” three of the 9/11 hijackers; the perpetrator of the Fort Hood massacre, Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan; the Christmas Day underwear bomber, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab; and the Times Square bomber, Faisal Shahzad. The 39-year-old Awlaki—dubbed “the bin Laden of the Internet”—is a prime target of U.S. counterterrorism operations.

And there’s more! Former CIA analyst and counterterrorism expert Bruce Riedel says:

I think it shows several things … First, the audience here is clearly the aspiring jihadist in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia who is not really fluent in Arabic or Dari but who wants to know more about jihad—and this is a way of getting it out to that audience and radicalizing it and inspiring future Fort Hood murders and future Times Square bombers who are already living in the United States.

Shudder.

Read more at The Daily Beast >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.