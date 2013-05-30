Al Qaeda Management Is Disappointed In This Employee's Job Performance

ASSOCIATED PRESSThe Associated Press unearthed a letter by Al Qaeda Leaders in North Africa criticising Moktar Belmoktar’s job performance. He has since left the terrorist group and is believed to be responsible for recent terrorist attacks in Algeria and Niger.

Moktar Belmoktar apparently did not meet expectations in waging jihad against the West.



In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, Al Qaeda leaders in North Africa say their now former member failed to execute “any spectacular action harmful to the enemy.”

Belmoktar, who reportedly has a son named after Osama Bin Laden, also did a bad job at normal employee, non-terrorist related things. The letter, which goes on for pages and pages, states that he failed to turn in expense reports, did not answer his phone when bosses called, and ignored meetings.

The Associated Press found the letter in a building that Al-Qaida fighters had occupied in Mali.

As is so often the case in employee disputes, Belmoktar has since left Al Qaeda and launched his own terrorism start up in North Africa called “The Masked Brigade.” He is believed to be behind the January hostage crisis at a BP oil facility in Algeria that left more than 55 people dead, as well as a suicide attack on a French uranium facility in Niger last week.

According to the U.N. Security Council, Belmoktar was first listed as an Al Qaeda member in 2003.

