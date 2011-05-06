Al-Qaeda Considered US Attack On 10th Anniversary Of 9/11

Pretty startling information has apparently been gleaned in the Bin Laden raid.



ABC News has a bulletin from the FBI:

“As of February 2010, al-Qa’ida was allegedly contemplating conducting an operation against trains at an unspecified location in the United States on the 10th anniversary of September 11, 2001… As one option, al-Qa’ida was looking into trying to tip a train by tampering with the rails so that the train would fall off the track at either a valley or a bridge. “

Officials note that since such information was found in the compound, it’s wrong to say that Bin Laden was irrelevant.

It’s also a reminder that Al-Qaeda still exists, and has terror plans.

