Al Qaeda Confirms That Bin Laden Is Dead

Al-Qaeda confirmed the death of its leader Osama bin Laden, in a statement posted on jihadist Internet forums on Friday, the US monitoring group SITE Intelligence reported.



The terror network says bin Laden’s blood “will not be wasted” and it will continue attacking Americans.

– al Qaeda vows to continue attacks and calls Bin Laden’s death a curse for America.

– al Qaeda says: “God willing, the curse will chase the Americans and their allies inside and outside their country.”

Breaking News Online, reports that the “general command” of al Qaeda confirmed Bin Laden’s death and has made a rallying cry to Pakistani Muslims:

We call upon Muslim people in Pakistan, the land where Sheikh Osama was killed, to revolt and rise up to wash off this shame that was caused by a handful of traitors and thieves who have sold everything to the enemies of the nation, and disregarded the feelings of their people.

The statement also confirms the existence of a final audio recording made a week before the raid in which Bin Laden talks about the Tunisian and Eygyptian revolutions. The statement said:

It includes greetings, advice and guidance, and we will publish it soon.

Associated Press most recent release. 9:22 a.m.

