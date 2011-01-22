Al Pacino's "Any Given Sunday" Speech, As Read By NPR's Karl Cassel

Here’s a Friday afternoon treat for movie nerds … and NPR nerds: A rendition of Al Pacino’s famous monologue from “Any Given Sunday” delivered by everyone’s favourite answering machine voice, NPR anchor Karl Cassel. (Via @SIPabloTorre)



“Any Given Sunday” was an awful movie [fact], but was nearly redeemed by the one shining moment of Pacino’s glorious and inspiring pep talk to his team before “The Big Game.” Listen to it before Sunday’s big games then you’ll be ready to run through a brick wall.

The original is below, for reference. (Some language NSFW.)

