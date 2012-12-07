Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, And Other NY Celebs Star In This Huge Hurricane Sandy PSA

The storm might be over, but Hurricane Sandy’s damage remains.



So the New York Governor’s Office reached out to Deutsch NY to pull together the city’s most famous celebrities to ask people to open their wallets and donate to help New York rebuilding efforts.

“This hurricane just exploded and destroyed homes and people,” Al Pacino said when he, Robert De Niro, Steve Buscemi, Whoopi Goldberg, Edie Falco, Michael J. Fox, and more gathered to shoot a PSA for the Empire State Relief Fund in just two days.

“We might be in a hurry,” said Ed Burns, “but if you stop and ask a New Yorker to help, you’re going to get it.”

Watch the spots below to hear the Sandy horror stories of the star’s families as told by them and see what you can do to help:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.