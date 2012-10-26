Al Pacino Is Getting One Of The Biggest Broadway Paychecks Ever For 'GlenGarry'

Al Pacino is getting $125K/week to perform on Broadway–leaving little for his castmates.

Oscar-winning film actor Al Pacino is getting paid a huge amount to appear in the stage version of the 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “GlenGarry Glen Ross” by David Mamet.The 72-year-old actor will be paid $125,000 a week for playing washed-up real estate huckster Shelly Levene.



Pacino also starred in the 1992 film version, but played the role of Ricky Roma. This time around, Pacino will play washed-up real estate peddler Shelly Levene, played by Jack Lemmon in the film.

Tony-winner Bobby Cannavale plays Ricky Roma, the role that earned Pacino an Academy Award nomination in the 1992 film.

Tony-winning actor Bobby Cannavale will receive a measly paycheck next to Pacino’s huge salary.

But Cannavale won’t be making anywhere near what Pacino is earning each week.”Weekly salaries for all seven actors in the cast total $155,000. That leaves six actors — including Bobby Cannavale, a Tony Award nominee last year — to divide up about $30,000 per week,” reports Bloomberg, adding “For the 10-week run of David Mamet’s drama about sniping, struggling Chicago scam artists, Pacino is also entitled to 5 per cent of profits.”

“Pacino’s pay tops that of Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane, who each were paid $100,000 a week plus a sliver of profits when they returned to “The Producers” for three months in 2004″ a member of the show’s production team revealed to Bloomberg.

Pacino’s pay is on par with other big names at the box office: “In 2009’s “A Steady Rain,” Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig each earned as much as $120,000 per week or 10 per cent of the box office,” added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

But no part of the production, which is currently in previews, will be cheap. According to Bloomberg, costs include:

Pacino’s salary: $125,000

Six other actors: $30,000

theatre costs: $110,000

The production pays Pacino’s assistant $1,000 a week and $2,850 for local transportation for two actors.

A veteran press agent earns $2,300 weekly for handling publicity.

The three lead producers also earn a onetime production fee of $20,000, plus 3 per cent of box office, plus $3,600 a week for what’s listed as an executive producer fee and office fee.

theatre expenses — including rent, stagehands and 7 per cent of box office — amount to about $110,000 for a $491,000 week at the box office.

But the current revival is already off to a strong start.

“Sales were $704,000 for the first four previews, according to a trade group, the Broadway League, or about $630,000 after deducting for credit card and other commissions,” reports Bloomberg. “That’s above the $491,295 the production estimated it needs to pay weekly expenses for each seven-performance week.”

Looks like Pacino is worth the pricey penny.

Watch Pacino in his Oscar-nominated role as Ricky Roma in the 1992 film version of “GlenGarry Glen Ross”:



