Al Michaels owes a colleague $86,000 over a $2 bet on whether Tom Brady would leave the Patriots

Veteran sportscaster Al Michaels said in an April interview that during the 2019 season, he made 43,000-1 wager that Tom Brady wouldn’t leave the New England Patriots.

A researcher for NBC put down $US2 on the bet, so Michaels owes him $US86,000.

It’s unclear if Michaels had paid the bet yet, but he said that it would be paid off in installments.

Despite evidence pointing to Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots throughout the 2019 season, veteran sportscaster Al Michaels did not believe it.

In an April interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, Michaels discussed Brady leaving the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Michaels said there were signs of Brady moving on throughout the season, but he had trouble picturing Brady with another team. Michaels said he even told Brady during “Sunday Night Football” that he couldn’t imagine Brady in another uniform, to which Brady laughed.

Michaels told Tirico that a researcher with NBC then took him up on a bet.

“I said, ‘In fact, Tom, I’m going to give you odds of 43,000-1 [that Brady would stay in New England],'” Michaels said to Tirico.

“One of our great research people Andy Freeland then plunked down $US2 on the table to take the bet. So, I now owe Andy Freeland $US86,000 when we do our first Tampa Bay game this year.”

Michaels added: “It will be instalment payments of about $US3 per year.”

It’s unclear if Michaels has paid Freeland.

Months later, however, Brady’s time with the Patriots almost seems like ancient history. Brady had a solid season for the Buccaneers and will face the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card this weekend.

Brady has also almost completely split from New England. He recently sold his Brookline, Massachusetts home while reportedly purchasing a home near Tampa Bay. He recently told reporters that he won’t ever move back to the northeast now that he has adjusted to Florida winters.

Watch Michaels’ comments below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGPToxGnzC0?start=87

