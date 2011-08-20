47 Years In The Life Of Al Michaels

NFL on television is nothing with out Al Michaels.



We all know his name today, but he comes from humble beginnings. In fact, he was fired from his first job doing colour for the Lakers.

But that didn’t stop him. He’s hosted everything from hockey, to football, to horse racing. And he’s especially remembered for his famous “Do you believe in miracles,” line from the 1980’s Olympics.

