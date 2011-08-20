47 Years In The Life Of Al Michaels

NFL on television is nothing with out Al Michaels.
We all know his name today, but he comes from humble beginnings. In fact, he was fired from his first job doing colour for the Lakers.
But that didn’t stop him. He’s hosted everything from hockey, to football, to horse racing. And he’s especially remembered for his famous “Do you believe in miracles,” line from the 1980’s Olympics.
Growing up, Michaels idolized announcers like Red Barber, little did he know someday he'd be a household name too...
Later, he was hired to do colour for eight of the Lakers games, but he was fired after four....
In the late 70's through the 80's Michaels was an MLB announcer for ABC. Here he is with Willie Mays at his jersey retirement
But beginning in 1986, Michaels became the lead announcer for Monday Night Football. Sticking with it for 20 seasons, this was his longest assignment at ABC
But he still called baseball and during 1989 Worlds Series an earthquake struck, and Al Michaels got cut off in the middle of his sentence (it starts at about 4:30 here)
But after 20 years at ABC, Michaels moved over to NBC for Sunday Night Football with John Madden in 2006. You can still catch him there today...
- Five Emmy's
- Three NSSA Award from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
- Several Sportscaster of the year awards
- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
