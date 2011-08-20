47 Years In The Life Of Al Michaels

Leah Goldman
al micheals

NFL on television is nothing with out Al Michaels.

We all know his name today, but he comes from humble beginnings. In fact, he was fired from his first job doing colour for the Lakers.

But that didn’t stop him. He’s hosted everything from hockey, to football, to horse racing. And he’s especially remembered for his famous “Do you believe in miracles,” line from the 1980’s Olympics.

Growing up, Michaels idolized announcers like Red Barber, little did he know someday he'd be a household name too...

But he started out choosing contestants to go on The Dating Game

And in 1964, he was hired by the LA Lakers to do PR

Later, he was hired to do colour for eight of the Lakers games, but he was fired after four....

But in 1968, he revived his career announcing the games of the Hawaii Islanders Baseball team

And then there was his Hawaii Five-O cameo...

Al Michaels Hawaii Five-O by bsap11

Then in 1971, Michaels moved to Ohio and became the announcer for the Cincinnati Reds

In the late 70's through the 80's Michaels was an MLB announcer for ABC. Here he is with Willie Mays at his jersey retirement

But beginning in 1986, Michaels became the lead announcer for Monday Night Football. Sticking with it for 20 seasons, this was his longest assignment at ABC

But he still called baseball and during 1989 Worlds Series an earthquake struck, and Al Michaels got cut off in the middle of his sentence (it starts at about 4:30 here)

Michaels essentially became the voice of MNF

He also added Kentucky Derby to his resume, which he hosted from 1986-2000

And don't forget about his stint with NHL on ABC, he hosted the Stanley Cup from 2000-2002

But after 20 years at ABC, Michaels moved over to NBC for Sunday Night Football with John Madden in 2006. You can still catch him there today...

And Michael's has racked up tons of awards during his time...

  • Five Emmy's
  • Three NSSA Award from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
  • Several Sportscaster of the year awards
  • A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

