Al "Kid Blanco" Gore Junior Hook Punched Himself To Wall Street Boxing Superstardom Last Night

Last night Al “Kid Blanco” Gore Junior punched himself to victory at the Corporate Challenge Boxing competition to the pride of his firm, Strategic Capital Partners.



The match was highly controversial.

Gore, “200 pounds of fighting fury” is declared victor without a final winning shot so it was anticlimactic and somewhat cheap win, but a great fight to watch.

Asylum got an amazing video of Gore’s third round, which went into TKO (or Triple Kill Overtime), against Ken “The Carnivore” Cunningham from Oppenheimer.

Watch it at 1:40 to see the third “standing eight” of the night. Everyone from Oppenheimer loudly boos the ref.

Then, after the ref calls a 4th standing eight is, it looks like either Cunningham threw in the towel or the (unpopular) ref had just had enough because the match is waved off and Gore declared the winner.

Throughout the match, Cunningham is the clear crowd favourite. Then Gore wins (kind of) and you can feel the disappointment in the air. Lots of Democrats?

It’s a fun match to watch if you have 3 minutes.

To see why the crowd was so heated, we’ve provided a play by play of the raucous third round:

To set the stage for the third round, the ref plays a that he “can’t think of a better song for these two Caucasian fighters” (we’re dying to know what it was, but all we can hear is a 2-second jingle that sounds totally wrong for Caucasian fighters, not a long enough clip to Shazam).

Gore (in red head gear) opens with a furious 1-2 combo and the ref will separate them yet again.

“Come on! Come on!” is heard in the background.

You have to wonder if all that Atkins training led to some carbohydrate deprivation…

Gore taking a second to collect himself. He is the pride of Strategic Capital Partners. 200 pounds of fighting fury.

“Lets go Carn-i-vore!” is heard in the background.

Gore leads with a left backing up the Carnivore. Carnivore circling left now Gore able to score with a right.

They back up again.

Looping long left by the Carnivore! Good driver forward.

Big combination from Gore!

And they are separated again.

Third standing eight of the night, much to the chagrin of this crowd. The Ref is not making any friends with the Oppenheimer crowd.

“Go for the body, the body, Kenny!” is heard in the background. “Ken, hit ’em in the belly! In the belly, Ken!”

Then there’s a fourth standing eight and ref waves the match off and calls it in favour of Gore.

Here’s what the Carnivore said after the match:

“Some of those standing eights were ridiculous,” a frustrated Cunningham said, after the fight. “But still, he fought the better fight, and he deserved to win.”

Very honorable.

Watch the other two rounds on Asylum. Here’s the third:



