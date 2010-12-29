Here Are The 10 Stories Al Jazeera Thinks Were The Most Important In 2010

Arabic news network Al Jazeera’s list of the “Top 10” stories of 2010 looked a bit different from many of the lists we’ve seen Stateside. And not in a bad way.



For example, it ranked Israel’s attack on an aid fleet the #2 biggest story of the year.

We’ve come across few top 10 list that included that at all, let alone so high up.

WikiLeaks is still the biggest story, but Mother Nature dominated the list: Environmental disasters made up four of the top 10 biggest stories of 2010.

Meanwhile, not a single celebrity — be they of the Hollywood or cable variety — made the cut.

