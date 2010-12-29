Here Are The 10 Stories Al Jazeera Thinks Were The Most Important In 2010

Ujala Sehgal
Arabic news network Al Jazeera’s list of the “Top 10” stories of 2010 looked a bit different from many of the lists we’ve seen Stateside.  And not in a bad way.

For example, it ranked Israel’s attack on an aid fleet the #2 biggest story of the year.

We’ve come across few top 10 list that included that at all, let alone so high up.

WikiLeaks is still the biggest story, but Mother Nature dominated the list: Environmental disasters made up four of the top 10 biggest stories of 2010. 

Meanwhile, not a single celebrity — be they of the Hollywood or cable variety — made the cut.

#10 Europe: Facing tough times

Europe's economy tattered in 2010. Huge debts cause austerity measures. Public anger rises.

#9 Iceland: Eyjafjallajokull erupts

'Months later we're still navigating the word; but there's no doubt Eyjafjallajokull erupted into 2010...'

#8 Europe: Rising to the right

'Europe has moved considerably right this year. From islamophobia to tax-cuts, the trend is consistent'

#7 World Cup: The games come to Africa

South Africa 'delighting the world with hospitality, while splitting eardrums with the iconic vuvuzela'

#6 Chile: A Miracle Rescue

'The world was captivated by the dramatic rescue of 33 miners trapped underground for 70 days.'

#5 Pakistan: A flood of misery

'Disaster leaves millions displaced, crippling a country already under economic and security stress'

#4 Gulf Oil Spill: Man-made disaster

'April saw one of the worst environmental disasters in US history'

#3 Haiti: A series of catastrophes

'A year of chaos as poverty, natural disaster, a cholera epidemic and mass political unrest place'

#2 Flotilla: Gaza back in spotlight

'Israel's attack on an aid fleet stirred international outrage and put Gaza's plight back in focus...'

#1 WikiLeaks: Transforming journalism

