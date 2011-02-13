Check Out Al Jazeera's Incredible Web Activity On The Day Mubarak Resigned

The Egyptian revolution provided an incredible boost to Doha-based Al Jazeera, which provided coverage of the event like no other network.
Betaworks’ John Borthwick has published some awesome traffic graphs from Al Jazeera’s website (they use Chartbeat to monitor traffic), which show just how active the site became as events built up to Mubarak’s resignation.
The first just shows the basic spike/numbers:
Photo: John Borthwick
What’s particularly cool is zooming in on one article, and seeing where traffic is coming from. Not surprisingly, “social” traffic (twitter and such) is just huge.
Photo: John Borthwick
