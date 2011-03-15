INSIDE AL JAZEERA: The Hottest News Network On The Planet

Editor’s note: Al Jazeera, the Doha, Qatar-based news network, has become very hip lately, thanks to its excellent coverage of world news — especially during the recent events in the Middle East — and freely available live online stream.
PaidContent founder Rafat Ali is in Doha today, and took these photos inside Al Jazeera. He has given us permission to run the photos (and his captions) here.
Lobby of Al Jazeera English, along with the journalism award trophies display on the left. No Peabodys there.
Studio for the Arabic language channel, large but relatively subdued, compared to its newer English channel studio.
The A lJazeera Museum, where among other memorabilia, homages to journalists killed in the line of duty. Very soon, they'll have an exhibit for Ali Hassan al-Jaber, their cameraman killed in Libya two days ago, and buried earlier today here in Doha.
Their news logo is sprinkled liberally all over the studios. Of course the cool Arabic calligraphy in the logo helps.
The Libyan coverage, anchored live out of these studios. That's Shiulie Ghosh, one of the main anchors.
That's the online desk, converged into the main English channel newsroom. They're responsible for producing http://english.aljazeera.net
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.