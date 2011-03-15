INSIDE AL JAZEERA: The Hottest News Network On The Planet

Rafat Ali, founder of PaidContent
aljazeera

Editor’s note: Al Jazeera, the Doha, Qatar-based news network, has become very hip lately, thanks to its excellent coverage of world news — especially during the recent events in the Middle East — and freely available live online stream.

PaidContent founder Rafat Ali is in Doha today, and took these photos inside Al Jazeera. He has given us permission to run the photos (and his captions) here.

Lobby of Al Jazeera English, along with the journalism award trophies display on the left. No Peabodys there.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The office of main Arabic language Al Jazeera channel

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The office of the political cartoonist for the Arabic channel.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Control room for the Al Jazeera channels.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Headgear you won't see in any American TV control room.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Studio for the Arabic language channel, large but relatively subdued, compared to its newer English channel studio.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Inside the men's prayer room inside the office of Al Jazeera

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Main canteen, and smoking is allowed!

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The A lJazeera Museum, where among other memorabilia, homages to journalists killed in the line of duty. Very soon, they'll have an exhibit for Ali Hassan al-Jaber, their cameraman killed in Libya two days ago, and buried earlier today here in Doha.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The Al Jazeera code of ethics, in Arabic and English, in its museum.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Their news logo is sprinkled liberally all over the studios. Of course the cool Arabic calligraphy in the logo helps.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The mandatory wall of achievements.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Offices of Al Jazeera English, newer of the two on the lot.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Tightly clustered tables of journalists and producers, with studio set in the background.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The Libyan coverage, anchored live out of these studios. That's Shiulie Ghosh, one of the main anchors.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

New Media, a much small cave, as always.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

In stuff-you-won't-see-in-American-newsrooms

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The men's version of it.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Another aerial AJ English studio shot.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

TVs line the wall all over the studios.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

That's the online desk, converged into the main English channel newsroom. They're responsible for producing http://english.aljazeera.net

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Kamahl Santamaria, one of the anchors, on the left, preparing for a future broadcast.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

That giant TV wall behind, the presence of many a TV newsrooms around the world.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Some of the online media team, who showed me around the studios.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Mohamed Nanabhay, head of online, in his offices at Al Jazeera English.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Chartbeat running in background.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

The multimillion dollar live broadcast vans, producing and streaming live from Al Jazeera Forum.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Headgears galore in the live production van of Al Jazeera.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Ayman Mohyeldin, one of the stars of the English Channel, at the Al Jazeera Forum in Doha today.

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

Mohamed Nanabhay, Head of Online, Al Jazeera English, speaking at the AJ Forum

Photo credit: Rafat Ali

You've seen the newsroom, now meet the stars...

