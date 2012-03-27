Al Jazeera Won't Broadcast Murder Videos Of French Children And Soldiers

Al Jazeera, the only confirmed recipient of Toulouse gunman Mohamed Merah’s videos of his crimes, is still debating whether to air the videos according to the Qatar-based TV station.



“We are not a sensationalist channel. We’re not looking to broadcast images without weighing the risks and the consequences. That’s why the management will decide today after meeting at headquarters in Qatar,” Zied Tarrouche, the station’s Paris bureau chief, told French TV station BFM on Tuesday.

Tarrouche also revealed that the video had been edited by someone, and that the video contains the sound of gunshots and images of the victims. French President Nicolas Sarkozy has called on any stations that receive the video to refrain from showing it on air, Reuters reports.

Police have also revealed that the video was sent from outside Toulouse — meaning it could not have been Merah himself that sent the video.

UPDATE 8.36 am ET: Al Jazeera tell the AP that they will not be airing the videos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.