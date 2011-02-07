Al Jazeera Takes Out Full Page Ad In Sunday's NYT

Al Jazeera is not letting their moment in the (positive) U.S. spotlight go to waste.



They have taken out a full page ad in today’s New York Times highlighting all the positive reviews they’ve been getting this week (including a quote from us).

At the bottom of the page they’ve included a link to where Al Jazeera can be found online in America. Admittedly not terribly useful in a print ad, but it certainly goes some ways to pointing out they are not carried on cable here, which is presumably the point of the ad.

Follow The Wire on Twitter and Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.