Take A Look Inside The Swanky Studio Of Al Jazeera's New Social Media Show

Glynnis MacNicol
Earlier this week Al Jazeera English launched its brand new, muchtalked about, social media news program The Stream

The show was created in the wake of the Middle East uprisings — many of which were powered by social media (despite Malcolm Gladwell‘s assertions to the contrary) — with the intention of becoming both a curator and focal point in the energetic Middle Eastern online dialogue. 

It also aims to capitalise on the 2500% uptick in traffic the Al Jazeera websites saw that month, and make further inroads where the cable channel — still only carried on three stations nationwide — has yet been able to reach.

The Stream, hosted by Ahmed Shihab-Eldin and Derrick Ashong, is currently streaming live online Monday- Thursday at 3:30 and will launch as a show on the Al Jazeera network starting May 2.  

Presumably Hillary will be watching.

I was fortunate enough to be invited to be a co-host of the show last week, and got to take a look behind the scenes at the network’s most fun new show.

Unlike the rest of Al Jazeera English, which has its HQ on K Street, The Stream is broadcast from the Newseum.

This is the group entrance. As with everything these days, entrance involves a security check.

Fortunately, The Stream staff get a discount at the cafeteria.

Upstairs, the Stream offices share a floor with the Newseum tech department, which we are told can come in very handy from time to time.

Lest you accuse AJE of not having a sense of humour behold this velour Elvis, which greets you when you exit the elevator.

Also this velour fish.

This is co-host Ahmed Shihab-Eldin and producer Melissa Giaimo in front of Elvis.

Ahmed at his desk. As you can see everyone is still settling in. (Also, settling in? Evil D.C. allergies.)

Co-host Derek Ashong. He recently re-located to D.C. for the show. He also hosts a radio show on Oprah's radio network.

The equipment room.

Stephen Phelps, creator and executive producer of The Stream.

2 1/2 hours before the show goes live there is an editorial meeting to go over stories and segments.

The studio control room is located on the opposite side of the building from the studio and down one floor. They make the magic happen.

Also downstairs is the make-up and Green room.

Tip from the Al Jazeera make-up room: Preparation H (when used VERY sparingly) can help stave off wrinkles and double chins.

Framed photo on wall of make-up room (draw your own conclusions from last slide).

View of the Newseum's main room. It was surprisingly full for a weekday afternoon.

The entrance to the studio where The Steam airs is just to the right of this quote.

You'd never guess that behind these very innocuous doors is a national television studio.

It's the same studio where ABC's This Week tapes from every Sunday.

Host Derek Ashong prepares to go live. (Yes, that is the real Capitol in the background.)

The couch. The show hopes to capture a energetic yet casual vibe (you can see the coffee cups in the far left corner.)

The show goes live.

