Al Jazeera has obtained new footage of Bin Laden’s compound from shortly after the raid.



Brighter than other interior footage we’ve seen, this video shows blood and rubble throughout the house. As noted in other videos, there are no weapons.

The video also shows Bin Laden’s vegetable garden and other clues to his daily life.

