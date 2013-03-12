Now Al Jazeera May Move Into The Old New York Times Building

Photo: Reader forum, Wired New York

Former Vice President Al Gore triggered a firestorm a couple of months ago when he sold his cable network, Current TV, to Doha-based news network Al Jazeera.For a former Vice President to line his own pockets by selling an American network to a company that was once perceived as being sympathetic to Islamic terrorists was considered outrageous.



And when Al Jazeera announced that it planned to shut Current down, firing Americans in the process, the public relations storm increased.

But then Al Jazeera announced that it was going to hire hundreds of American journalists to build a new cable news network focused on America.

This muted the media criticism somewhat (because, for understandable reasons, journalists approve of companies that employ lots of journalists).

And now comes yet more Al Jazeera news that may get the media talking.

According to Keach Hagey and Eliot Brown of the Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera may move into the old New York Times building near Times Square.

You don’t have to reach far to see a lot of symbolism in that!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.