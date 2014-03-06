Here's A Stunning Photo Of Australian Journalist Peter Greste Caged... In Court

Several Al Jazeera journalists are being held in a cage as they stand trial in Cairo, Egypt on charges that they spread false news and supported a terrorist group.

A Getty Images photographer captured this picture of the journalists in the courtroom:

Al Jazeera journo @PeterGreste + colleagues inside the defendants cage during their trial in Cairo (@GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/xZzOASS8VV

— AJAM Photo (@ajamphoto) March 5, 2014

Australian journalist Peter Greste, a correspondent for Al Jazeera English, is the third man from the right in the photo. He stands in the cage with some of his fellow colleagues who are on trial.

The trial is taking place in a makeshift courtroom inside Torah prison, according to Al Jazeera.

Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi was also locked in a cage during his trial. For the record, caging suspects is standard practice in Egyptian courts.

The journalists have denied supporting the Muslim Brotherhood.

