Al Jazeera journalist detained in Berlin on Egypt's orders has been freed

Egyptian journalist Ahmed Mans0ur detained in Berlin since Saturday will not be extradited to Egypt where he might face death penalty, Der Spiegel reports.

The Al-Jazeera journalist had been arrested on Saturday when he tried to board a flight to Qatar, because of an international warrant ordered by Egypt.

The German justice decided to free Mansour, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia for torture.

A court in Egypt’s capital Cairo sentenced him to 15 years in prison in absentia last year on torture charges. Al-Jazeera says the accusations against Mansour are “absurd and false.”

“We welcome this decision by the German prosecutor,” said Al Jazeera spokesman Hareth Adlouni, who noted that he was released without charge.

Mansour’s arrest had prompted his supporters to protest in the streets of Berlin, asking for him to be freed and holding banners that read “Being a journalist is not a crime. Freedom for Ahmed Mansour”

