Watch This Bizarre Interview, Where Swedish Prosecutors Claim Rape Charge Against Wikileaks Founder Was Normal Procedure

Joe Weisenthal

Are you confused about this weekend’s bizarre incident which saw WIkileaks founder Julian Assange get charged with rape in Sweden, only to have the charges revoked a few hours later?

You should be, because it maks no sense whatsoever.

And this Al-Jazeera interview (via @midasoracle) with a spokesperson from the Swedish prosecutor’s office won’t help at all. In fact, it will only make you more suspicious, as the spokesperson tries to claim that no mistakes were made, and that the revocation of the charges were normal procedure, resulting from more information coming to light.

Watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us wikileaks