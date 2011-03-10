ALERT THE PUNDITS! Al Jazeera Is Launching A Children's Network

In a development that’s sure to make Glenn Beck’s noggin spin, Al Jazeera is launching an English-language children’s network.



“We have an ambition to create an international feed for JCC [Al Jazeera’s children’s network] that will benefit other markets, [such as] Asia and North America,” Mahmoud Bouneb, the executive general manager of JCC, said.

He doesn’t believe getting distribution in the U.S. will cause any problems.

“North America is very important for the Arabic-speaking community, at least east coast and west coast,” the executive added.

“It is essential our international feed will cover North America. I don’t think we will face the issues related to the distribution of Al Jazeera.”

The Arabic-language Al Jazeera Children Channel debuted in 2005.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.