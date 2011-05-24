Al Jazeera English Is The Best Network You're Not Watching And It's Getting Better

Al Jazeera English shined during the Arab Spring. None other than Hillary Clinton talked up the network in March.



In June’s GQ, Michael Paterniti explains why.

The writer paints a picture of a network that covers the globe without ego or agenda; a growing organisation that understands its faults and turns them into strengths.

“At any given moment, the bank of screens sat cued with all the packages waiting to run, the live shots with correspondents fixing their hair in the field, powdering noses, trying to avoid the next shelling,” Paterniti writes. “The newsroom represents 50 nationalities, though the Aussies, Kiwis, Brits, and Americans constitute the biggest percentages.”

Al Jazeera English’s reporters are banned in countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Yemen, but the network continues to expand and will grow from 70 to 80 bureaus this year.

All that is part of the plan.

“We want to hear the regional differences, we want to hear the regional accents, we want to have that experience from all over the globe,” said Al Anstey, AJE’s managing director. “But it’s all underpinned by the journalistic integrity.”

