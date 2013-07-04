Here's The Moment Where Egyptian Security Forces Arrested Presenters And Shut Down Al Jazeera's Coverage Live On Air

From Al Jazeera’s statement:

Reports from our correspondents say this happened during a live broadcast when security forces stormed the building and arrested the presenter, guests and producers.”

According to Reuters, the station was also stopped from broadcasting at a pro-Morsi rally, and the team trying to do was detained. 

This video, originally highlighted by @efleischer, shows the moment it happened:

According to NBC foreign correspondent Ayman Mohyeldin, people are still looking for Al Jazeera journalists:

