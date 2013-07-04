Here's The Moment Where Egyptian Security Forces Arrested Presenters And Shut Down Al Jazeera's Coverage Live On Air

From Al Jazeera’s statement:

“Reports from our correspondents say this happened during a live broadcast when security forces stormed the building and arrested the presenter, guests and producers.”

According to Reuters, the station was also stopped from broadcasting at a pro-Morsi rally, and the team trying to do was detained.

This video, originally highlighted by @efleischer, shows the moment it happened:

Here u can hear the moment #AlJazeera studio in #Egypt gets stormed during army coup: http://t.co/QuEQtzadBs — Haris Alisic (@HarisAlisic) July 3, 2013

According to NBC foreign correspondent Ayman Mohyeldin, people are still looking for Al Jazeera journalists:

Just had a group of men come to our office overlooking #Tahrir looking for Al Jazeera journalists @NBCNews @AJArabic @AJEnglish @SherineT — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) July 3, 2013

