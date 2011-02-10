Here's Why The Protests In Egypt Won't Be Stopping Anytime Soon

Photo: Al Jazeera English

In this video story posted on Al Jazeera’s website a few days ago, reporter Jacky Rowland gives us the breakdown of what Egypt’s wealthy elite thinks about the protests.What do we learn? The rich are as divided as the populace on Mubarak, but their primary concern is stability. They are already bemoaning the loss of normal, everyday life.



If Mubarak leaves at this very unbalanced point, its very likely the country will slip into further chaos. Al Jazeera argues that without the definitive urging of the Egyptian elite to leave, Mubarak will stay put.

If he stays put, there will be more protests, and the country gains no stability.

The cycle continues.

See the video below. It’s worth your time.



