LIBYA: Al Jazeera Cameraman Murdered Near Benghazi, As Qaddafi's Forces Continue Rampage

Photo: Al Jazeera

As the media turns its attention to Japan, Qaddafi’s forces are on the rampage in Libya, continuing to win back more territory from rebels.Near Benghazi, Al Jazeera cameraman Ali Hassan Al Jaber was murdered.



In a sign of Qaddafi’s increasing isolation, the Arab League has called for the establishment of a No Fly Zone to prevent further bombardment of LIbyan citizens.

For the most up-to-date coverage, follow Al-Jazeera’s Libya liveblog.

