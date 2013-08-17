Al Jazeera America Will Air An Insanely Small Amount Of Commercials

Al Jazeera America will provide viewers with one perk that stands out from other network: It will

only air six minutes of ads for every hour of television.

Ad Age reports that other cable news networks have 15 to 17 minutes of ads in that time frame. A 2009 study by TNS Media Intelligence found that hour-long TV shows were 36% commercials.

Al Jazeera CEO Ehab El Shihabi said that the compact commercial space is “one of our key competitive advantages … we are not infotainment.”

(of course, the network is new and has far fewer advertisers than its rivals, too.)

The network launches Tuesday at 3 pm.

