Al Gore's Current TV Cancels Its IPO

The only real surprise here is that it’s taken this long. Al Gore’s TV network, Current TV, has withdrawn its $100 million IPO. The network is siting “current market conditions.”



The company first filed an S-1 back in January 2008, when things weren’t looking so gloomy. Though even then, the company was losing money badly, and failing to generate traction.

