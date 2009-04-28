Al Gore's Blackburn Smack Down Is A Scary Reminder About Congress

Al Gore was in Washington last Friday testifying on behalf of cap and trade legislation. If you can believe it, we forgot to watch the entire thing. Luckily, the internet didn’t forget to watch. And it scooped up this fantastic clip of Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, a Republican, trying to grill Gore (via Green Inc.).



She clunkily cites a New York Times Magazine article that says Al Gore is a partner at Kleiner Perkins as possible evidence that Gore supports cap and trade just as a way to get rich. Gore gets flabbergasted, then quickly turns it back on her, sending her stumbling.

We love this clip becuase it demonstrates the lack of knowledge a lot of politicians have when it comes to understanding what they’re supposed to be legislating. To paraphrase, US Weekly, Congressmen and women–They’re just like us! Wait a second. Actually, that scares the hell out of us.



