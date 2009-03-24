Al Gore's About Face: Mobile Phone Keynote Open To The Public After All

Over the weekend, we noted that former Vice President Al Gore planned to ban the press from a keynote he’ll be giving at a mobile phone conference.

Now, a quick about face. After the story hit the rounds on the Internet, Al now says he will let the press in.

Smart move. This is a mobile industry show, after all — everyone Twitters and everyone has a BlackBerry, so pretty much everyone is “press” these days.

Moreover, we can’t imagine that Al has anything to say to a bunch of mobile-industry types that can’t be published. And the way trade shows are suffering this year, CTIA — already facing increased competition from CES and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona — can’t afford to alienate reporters.

