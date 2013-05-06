How Al Gore Got To Be Insanely Rich

Current TVOver the last decade and a half, former Vice President Al Gore has amassed a personal fortune that rivals former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s, Bloomberg’s Ken Wells and Ari Levy report.



Gore wasn’t even a multi-millionaire when he ran for office against George W. Bush in the 2000 election, but several recent moves have put his personal fortune at a point where it “may exceed $200 million,” according to Bloomberg:

In January, Gore netted about $70 million in Current TV’s sale to Al Jazeera.

Also in January, Gore exercised options on an incredible 59,000 shares of Apple Stock that had been granted to him because he had served on the company’s board since 2003. He made about $30 million at $7.48 per share.

Gore’s wealth, according to Bloomberg, approaches that of Romney, who is worth about $250 million.

The story goes on to detail, step by step, how “luck and timing” have factored into Gore’s personal success since losing the election.

Gore told Bloomberg TV last week that democracy has been “hacked” by the overall influence of money in politics.

“That is what has been happening to American democracy,” Gore said. “… They have not been able to regulate these phony baloney financial derivatives that caused the financial crisis. They voted to invade Iraq even though Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. Unfortunately there are a lot of examples. They can’t pass a budget. I can’t keep the country from facing financial danger and the main reason is simple, the influence of the money is at un-healthy levels.”

Read the whole Bloomberg piece here >

