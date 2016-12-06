Al Gore just had an 'extremely interesting conversation' with Trump on global warming

Donald Trump met with former Vice President Al Gore on Monday to discuss climate change.

Gore was scheduled to meet with Trump’s daughter Ivanka, but ended up speaking with the president-elect himself afterward. He described it as an “extremely interesting conversation.”

“I had a lengthy and very productive session with the President-elect,” Gore said, according to a pool report.

“It was a sincere search for areas of common ground. I had a meeting beforehand with Ivanka Trump,” he added. “The bulk of the time was with the President-elect, Donald Trump. I found it an extremely interesting conversation, and to be continued, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Trump has previously expressed scepticism on the issue — he has tweeted dozens of times about how he does not accept the overwhelming scientific evidence that climate change is real.

Gore has dedicated much of his political career to helping fight climate change.

