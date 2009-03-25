Al Gore To Solve Global Warming With Another Book

Nobel Prize winner Al Gore is working on another book on global warming called An Inconvenient Truth 2: Electric Boogaloo “Our Choice”.



Says Gore via the release, Our Choice will offer a “comprehensive global plan that actually solves the climate crisis.”

Rodale will publish the book, with all proceeds going to Alliance for Climate Protection, a non-profit climate awareness group. It will come out November 3, 2009.

