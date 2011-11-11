Al Gore Spears President Obama For Playing Golf While Thousands Protest Tar Sands Pipeline

Last Sunday, thousands of protestors formed a human chain around the White House in a heated demonstration to block the proposed Keystone XL pipeline that would carry oil from the tar sands in Canada to the refineries in the Gulf.



Al Gore republished key snippets from an Associated Press article covering the White House rally on his personal blog yesterday, including the fact that “Obama missed most of the protest while he played golf at Fort Belvoir in Virginia during the afternoon.”

Gore added:

As I have written before, the tar sands are the dirtiest source of liquid fuel on the planet. President Obama should listen to the voices of those outside the White House and block this dirty energy pipeline.

