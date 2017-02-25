Al Gore just sold $29 million of Apple stock

Former US Vice President Al Gore sold
215,437 shares of Apple this week at an average price of $US136.72 per share — a transaction netting him about $US29.4 million.
This transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which you can read here. Earlier this week, Apple’s stock
hit an all-time high of $US136.68 and kept trending upwards from there.
Gore serves as a member of Apple’s board of directors. Back in 2013, Gore attracted attention when he sold another $US30 million worth of Apple stock.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!
NOW WATCH: Al Gore told us why he really should get credit for the internet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.