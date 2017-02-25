Al Gore just sold $29 million of Apple stock

Former US Vice President Al Gore sold

215,437 shares of Apple this week at an average price of $US136.72 per share — a transaction netting him about $US29.4 million.

This transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which you can read here. Earlier this week, Apple’s stock

hit an all-time high of $US136.68 and kept trending upwards from there.

Gore serves as a member of Apple’s board of directors. Back in 2013, Gore attracted attention when he sold another $US30 million worth of Apple stock.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

