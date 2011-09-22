Apple Board Member Screws Up, Says New iPhones Coming Next Month

Al Gore, who happens to be a member of Apple’s board in addition to saving the world from ecological disaster, just said new iPhones are coming next month.



That’s iPhones. Plural.

The full quote, as reported from TNW:

“Not to mention the new iPhones coming out next month. That was a plug.”

Gore was speaking at the Discovery Invest Leadership Summit in South Africa when he mentioned the new iPhones. And just like that, the quote has made it around the globe.

There has been a lot of speculation about Apple introducing two new iPhone models next month. One would be a completely redesigned iPhone 5, while the other would be a budget iPhone 4S that looks like the current iPhone 4.

Click here for more juicy iPhone 5 rumours >

