Al Gore's Daughter Sells $7 Million Apartment To Estee Lauder COO

Al Gore’s eldest daughter, Karenna Gore Schiff, and her husband sold their Upper East Side co-op to the COO of Estee Lauder for $7 million. That’s about the going rate for dime-a-dozen “classic 7s” these days.



The Real Deal: Al Gore’s eldest daughter Karenna Gore Schiff and her husband sold an Upper East Side co-op apartment for $6.35 million to a top executive at the beauty company Estee Lauder.

Gore Schiff, a writer and attorney, and her husband Andrew Schiff, a biotech venture capitalist with Aisling Capital, sold the unit at 137 East 66th Street to Fabrizio Freda, Estee Lauder’s chief operating officer, according to property records published today.

The four-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot apartment in Lenox Hill was listed on StreetEasy.com for $6.99 million.

The apartment also includes two separate maids rooms, which were being used as a gym and guest room, the listing said.

