Al Gore Compares Climate Change sceptics To Civil Rights Era Racists

It’s inevitable that following a natural disaster like Irene the conversation will turn to whether the weather was a result of climate change.



Cue Al Gore.

This from a Friday interview with former advertising executive and Climate Reality Project collaborator Alex Bogusky in which Gore stressed the need to win the climate change ‘conversation.’

“I remember, again going back to my early years in the South, when the Civil Rights revolution was unfolding, there were two things that really made an impression on me…My generation watched Bull Connor turning the hose on civil rights demonstrators and we went, ‘Whoa! How gross and evil is that?’ My generation asked old people, ‘Explain to me again why it is OK to discriminate against people because their skin colour is different?’ And when they couldn’t really answer that question with integrity, the change really started.

…

“There came a time when friends or people you work with or people you were in clubs with — you’re much younger than me so you didn’t have to go through this personally — but there came a time when racist comments would come up in the course of the conversation and in years past they were just natural. Then there came a time when people would say, ‘Hey, man why do you talk that way, I mean that is wrong. I don’t go for that so don’t talk that way around me. I just don’t believe that.’ That happened in millions of conversations and slowly the conversation was won.”

Whether it will be hard for climate change sceptics like Rick Perry — whom Gore says is attempting to “slander” the scientific community with a lie — to refute global warming after a week that saw both an earthquake and a hurricane on the East Coast remains to be seen. Video of the interview below.

